By Scott T. Sterling

It’s no surprise that 4-year-old Eisele Kaye Tyrrell, is already displaying musical talent.

Her mom is Lady Antebellum singer, Hillary Scott, and her dad is the band’s drummer, Chris Tyrrell.

Scott has shared a cute new video featuring her husband playing piano with Eisele, teaching her the melody to Tom Petty’s 1991 hit, “Learning to Fly.”

“Learning piano and Learning To Fly,” Scott captioned the video on Instagram.

Eisele will soon be a big sister to twin girls, as her mom is due to give birth next month.

Watch the video of the young girl playing piano with her dad below.