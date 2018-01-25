HONEST TO GOODNESS. Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton go together like peanut butter and jelly!

Remember their CMA performance from a few years ago? They sang “Drink You Away” and blew EVERYONE away? (video above for reference!)

WELL, the two have joined forces AGAIN for a song on Justin’s new album “Man of the Woods”. It’s called “Say Something”, and while it’s everything you love about JT, it’s definitely got the southern twang from Chris Stapleton:

Proud to be a part of this my friend @jtimberlake #saysomething pic.twitter.com/aHDLZc3oqX — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) January 25, 2018

The full song just came out at noon, and you can listen to the whole thing HERE!

BUT, I’m about to start a HUGE rumor.

Everyone has been curious about WHO Justin Timberlake will be bringing on stage with him for the Big Game Halftime Show on February 4th…and an *NSYNC/Janet Jackson reunion has already been shut down.

WHAT IF HE BRINGS OUT CHRIS STAPLETON?! This whole new album of his is all about being different and doing things he hasn’t done before?!?! Country is one of those things!! I’m just saying…it could be a possibility!! You heard it here first!

Fingers crossed!