I. AM. DEAD. This was the best choice KFC could have EVER made!

They picked Reba McEntire to be their latest (and greatest) Colonel Sanders!!!

According to nashcountrydaily.com, she’s not only the first musician to take the role, she’s the first woman, too! As for how Reba feels about the role? She says, “I’ve held a lot of roles in my life – sort of like the Colonel himself – but this is certainly the most unique one yet.”

She spends the entire commercial singing and trying to convince everyone that she’s not only NOT Reba, but that she’s “definitely not a woman”! lololol

And if you’ve ever seen how funny she is on her show “Reba”, she’s the same kind of hilarious in this commercial!

In my opinion, she says “Finger lickin’ good” better than any Colonel that came before her, so if she wanted to keep this position, I’d be more than ok with that!

