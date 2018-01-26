By Broadway's Backyard
Filed Under:Buck, Deer, hunting, Whitetail

Did Ron Shaulis really kill a state record-setting buck in Westmoreland County, or not?

Why are hunters questioning Ron’s story about his 13-pointer?

Because Ron had to track the whitetail for a quarter of a mile. Some are saying had it been a vital kill, he would have found it much closer and quicker.

His arrow hit the deer in October, but it wasn’t until December that the decomposed carcass was actually recovered.

The hunting community wants to know…where’s the proof Ron actually killed it?

Can’t we just take his word for it?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live