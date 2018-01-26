Did Ron Shaulis really kill a state record-setting buck in Westmoreland County, or not?

Why are hunters questioning Ron’s story about his 13-pointer?

Because Ron had to track the whitetail for a quarter of a mile. Some are saying had it been a vital kill, he would have found it much closer and quicker.

His arrow hit the deer in October, but it wasn’t until December that the decomposed carcass was actually recovered.

The hunting community wants to know…where’s the proof Ron actually killed it?

Can’t we just take his word for it?