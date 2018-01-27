Filed Under:Chase Rice

Y108 welcomes Chase Rice to Stage AE on Saturday, February 3rd. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets, from King’s Family Restaurant.

Everyone who wins will be qualified for the chance to hang out with Chase and enjoy some Jack Daniels with him before the show!

We’ll select two grand prize winners – one from Saturday’s qualifiers and one from Sunday’s.

Listen to win at these times:

SATURDAY
9:45-10A
10:30-10:45A
1-1:15P
3:30-3:45P
6:30-6:45P

SUNDAY
11:30-11:45A
12:45-1P
1:30-1:45P
3:30-3:45P
7:15-7:30P

MUST be 21 or older!

02 03 18 chaserice webuse1 Win Chase Rice Tickets

