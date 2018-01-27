Y108 welcomes Chase Rice to Stage AE on Saturday, February 3rd. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets, from King’s Family Restaurant.

Everyone who wins will be qualified for the chance to hang out with Chase and enjoy some Jack Daniels with him before the show!

We’ll select two grand prize winners – one from Saturday’s qualifiers and one from Sunday’s.

Listen to win at these times:

SATURDAY

9:45-10A

10:30-10:45A

1-1:15P

3:30-3:45P

6:30-6:45P

SUNDAY

11:30-11:45A

12:45-1P

1:30-1:45P

3:30-3:45P

7:15-7:30P

MUST be 21 or older!