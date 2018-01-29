Y108 is ready for summer concert season and today (Jan 29), Live Nation has announced this summer’s country concerts at KeyBank Pavilion that are part of the 2018 Country Megaticket Driven By Diehl Automotive.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10am.

PRESALE

Wednesday, January 31st at 10am to Thursday, February 1st at 10pm

Password: MEGAY108

Click here to buy tickets.

PRICING

Lawn $185*

Bronze $299*

Gold $499*

Platinum $799*

*plus applicable service charges

MEGATICKET VIP PARKING PASS: Price per pass: $250* If you are purchasing the Bronze, Gold or Lawn package and want to upgrade your parking, that will be possible this year. The Megaticket VIP Parking Pass gives you access to reserved paved lot parking near main ticket gates and a shorter walk to the venue entrance for all six shows at KeyBank Pavilion. Available while supplies last.

*plus applicable service charges

Megaticket packages go off sale Sunday, March 4th at 10pm EST.

Each Megaticket includes a ticket to six of this summer’s country concerts at KeyBank Pavilion.

CONCERTS

Friday, June 15th

Dierks Bentley

with Brothers Osborne and LANco

Saturday, June 23th

Keith Urban

with Kelsea Ballerini

Friday, July 27th

Rascal Flatts

with Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce

Friday, August 17th

Miranda Lambert + Little Big Town

Friday, August 24th

Jason Aldean

with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver

Saturday, September 8th

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker

with Russell Dickerson

2018 MEGATICKET FAQ (provided by Live Nation)

What is the Country Megaticket Driven by Diehl Automotive?

The 2018 Country Megaticket Driven by Diehl Automotive is a six-show country music package featuring this summer’s hottest country concerts at KeyBank Pavilion. Purchasing one Megaticket gives you access to all six concerts in the package.

When and Where do Megatickets go on sale?

Friday, February 2 at 10am at megaticket.com. They are only available for 30 days, this year they are off sale on Sunday, March 4 at 10PM. Quantities at each package level are limited and sold on a first come first serve basis.

Pricing Per Package?

The prices shown are the prices for one ticket to each of the seven shows included in the Megaticket Package.

How many can I order?

There is a limit of eight (8) Megaticket Packages per person. Multiple separate orders received from the same person that take you over the 8 package limit will be voided without notice. The limit is in place so that the system is fair and more people are able to participate.

Is there a presale for past Megaticket holders?

Yes. An email was sent out to last year’s purchasers with the link and password. Pre-sale orders will be accepted beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10am, with the password.

I did not receive my email, what do I do?

Please call our office at 412-258-1426 to verify last year’s order. We will need your name and email address that you used last year in order to verify your order. Once we can verify your order we will instantly give you your password and log in information.

Can I order tickets even if I don’t have internet access?

Yes. You can call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 and someone will be glad to take your order via phone.

How do I place Handicap Accessible orders?

On-line purchasers, please click on the accessible button at the right of the order page. You will be directed to fill in some information and a ticket representative will contact you regarding the order. To purchase by phone, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or the venue box office at 724-947-7400.

What if my friend and I both want to sit together but want to order separately?

Please combine them into one order on one credit card. Orders that come in separately cannot be guaranteed seating together.

Can I choose my seat location?

You may choose your package level. Orders are filled on a “best available” basis within any package level. You will see your seat locations prior to finalizing the sale for all shows at KeyBank Pavilion.

Will I be given my exact seat locations for the KeyBank Pavilion shows before I am charged?

Yes, except on the general admission lawn.

What payment methods are accepted?

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover

I am having a problem with my credit card…

Please call your card-issuing bank to resolve problems with your card. We are not able to process a card that is being declined. If you do not see a confirmation code, you have not been charged.

How do I know if my order was received?

You will receive a confirmation email and an on screen confirmation number after your order is completed. Save your order number in case you need it in the future. If you do not find your confirmation email in your inbox, please check your Bulk Mail folder as some ISP’s may automatically file our emails into this folder.

Will I receive my Megatickets in the mail at the same time?

Most likely you will receive them in two shipments. You will receive your tickets in advance of the concert dates. If you have not received your Megatickets two weeks in advance of the first show, please contact the box office at 724-947-7400.

What do I do if I have a question about my order?

Phone and e-mail contact information is located on the ordering pages online.

VIP Parking – What is that?

This is the special parking lot located closer to the front entrance at KeyBank Pavilion. VIP Parking is included with the Platinum Level Megaticket packages only. If you order 2 Platinum Level Megatickets you will receive 1 VIP Parking Pass per show. If you order 4 Platinum Level Megatickets you will receive 2 VIP Parking Pass per show. If you order 6 Platinum Level Megatickets you will receive 3 VIP Parking Passes per show.

All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees. Megatickets are available for a limited time only – while supplies last. No ticket refunds, exchanges or cancellations. All shows are performed rain or shine.