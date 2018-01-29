Photo: Larry McCormack / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Fans hungry for more Chris Stapelton, you got it.

The country star continues to kick off 2018 in grand fashion with the announcement of the All-American Road Show, featuring special guests Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb.

Stapleton’s tour kicks off June 16 in Brandon, MS, with dates through Nov. 3, when the singer hits Charlottesville, VA.

The announcement follows Stapleton’s appearance on Saturday Night Live with Sturgill Simpson in tow on Saturday and an appearance at the GRAMMYs where the singer picked up Best Country Album for From A Room, Vol. 1, and performed the “in memoriam” segment alongside Emmylou Harris.

Tickets for Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show go on sale on Feb. 9. See the full tour itinerary below.

6/16 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

6/22 – Rogers, AK @ Walmart Amp

6/28 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

6/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/19 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

7/20 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/21 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/26 – South Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

7/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

7/28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/2 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

8/3 — Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

8/4 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

8/9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/16 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

8/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ the Forum

8/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

10/4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

10/5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

10/6 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

10/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

10/25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

10/27 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

11/2 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/3 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

