Last Thursday (January 25th), a disturbing road rage incident occurred in Oakland.

It appears a cyclist pulled in front of an SUV which triggered an angry reaction from the driver. The driver was so angry, he THREW THE BIKE AT THE CYCLIST.

Matt Hajduk was driving through Oakland when the incident happened almost directly in front of him.

Here’s the video he captured:

Broadway & Jade spoke with Matt to better understand the situation:

Please share to help bring this cyclist justice!