Get ready for summer concert season! Live Nation has announced this summer’s country concerts at KeyBank Pavilion that are part of the 2018 Country Megaticket Driven By Diehl Automotive. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10am. Get complete Megaticket details here.

Each weekday, at :08 after the hours listed below this week (Jan. 29 – Feb 2.), listen to Y108 to get qualified for for a pair of Megatickets. Then listen the following morning when we’ll announce the winner of a pair of Megatickets from among the previous day’s qualifiers. See the schedule below.

Monday, Jan 29 – qualify from 8:08a to 6:08pm

Winner from these qualifiers announced on Tuesday at 7am

Tuesday, Jan 30 – qualify from 7:08a to 6:08p

Winner from these qualifiers announced on Wednesday at 7am

Wednesday, Jan 31 – qualify from 7:08a to 6:08p

Winner from these qualifiers announced on Thursday at 7am

Thursday, Feb 1 – qualify from 7:08a to 6:08p

Winner from these qualifiers announced on Friday at 7am

Friday, Feb 2 – qualify from 7:08a to 6:08p

Winner from these qualifiers announced on Saturday at 9am

Get complete Megaticket details here.