Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

I woke up this morning like any other morning, sleepy and wanting to stay in bed, but new life was breathed into me when I saw THIS on Twitter:

The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x pic.twitter.com/4B7GsNffOf — Adele (@Adele) January 30, 2018

YES. That IS Adele dressed up as Dolly Parton!

WHY?! Your guess is as good as mine! The caption reads, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x”

What caught me was the “You were the hero of our night” line. Does that mean the two did a concert special together that we’re going to get to see at a later date? And maybe they dressed up as each other?!?!

Is some kind of collaboration coming?!?!

As fun as this photo is, I’m going to need some more information. Stay tuned.