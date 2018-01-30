Broadway’s Backyard is looking for local bands in the Pittsburgh area to perform LIVE on the show during their Friday Field Days! What better way to kick off the weekend than with live, upbeat music.

Broadway & Jade have a strong appreciation for local music, and they want to recognize YOU during their Backyard Jam Session.

Here’s what you need to know:

– ACOUSTIC!

– Artists / bands will perform two songs – one upbeat “party” cover, and one original.

– Artists can arrive at our station around 8:45A and will have access to our large conference room for unpacking and warming up.

– Our address is: 651 Holiday Drive, Foster Plaza 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15220

– The segment will begin around 9:10A in our Y108 studio.

This is the perfect opportunity for local bands and artists to showcase themselves and build a larger fan base while promoting any upcoming shows or releases.

If you’re interesting in performing, please contact the show’s co-host, Jade, at jade@y108.com.

We look very forward to having you on the show!