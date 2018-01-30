Carly Pearce (Photo credit: Jason Nelson for Y108)

by Vicki Pepper

With her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” hitting #1 on the charts, and with a second single (“Hide the Wine”) making its way up, Carly Pearce is clearly on the brink of a brilliant career in country music, a dream she’s had since she was a little girl.

But if she could go back in time and give some advice to that little girl from Kentucky, what would she say?

“Oh little 16-year-old Carly,” she says in a statement from her label. “The things I would tell her now!”

“I’m proud of who I have become,” she continues. “I wish I could go back and tell her some things to save her a lot of heartbreak, save her a lot of feeling lost and not having a sense of herself. But I see when I watch videos back, just a bright-eyed girl with so many dreams of country music, and I wish that I could go back and just tell her it’s all gonna work out and it’s gonna be okay.”