Chris Stapleton (photo credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY)

by Anthony Donatelli

Chris Stapleton has solidified himself as one of the best voices in country music and his beard is pretty legendary as well.

Before Stapleton became a household name, he didn’t have his signature beard. He actually didn’t have any facial hair at all!

Back in 2013, he shared some photos of what he looked like when he was just getting his feet wet with his music career and he’s practically unidentifiable.

Take a look at the photos below: