Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum (Photo credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

by Vicki Pepper

Congratulations are in order for Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, and her husband (and Lady A drummer Chris Tyrrell) on the birth of their twin girls earlier today.

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls,” the female voice of Lady Antebellum wrote on social media.

“They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018, and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come.”

She later added, “Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies.”

The twins join big sister Eisele Kaye, who is four years old.