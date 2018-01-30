(photo credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Luke Bryan is adding a series of stadium concerts for his “WHAT MAKES YOU COUNTRY TOUR XL” and a Pittsburgh date is included.

Luke comes to Heinz Field June 30th along with special guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen. Ticket information is not yet available.

Bryan made the announcement today (1/30) during a Facebook Live video broadcast and posted the new dates on his website.

The Facebook Live announcement broadcast included acoustic performances by Jon Pardi, Sam Hunt, and Luke.

In October, Luke announced a handful of concert dates that are set to begin in February. Then, earlier this month, additional dates were added to the tour.

Luke’s “What Makes You Country” album was released on December 8, 2017.