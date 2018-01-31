Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Luke Bryan is going big. Really big.

Related: Luke Bryan Says P!nk Will Deliver ‘Unbelievable’ National Anthem at Super Bowl

The country star has revealed details of the “XL Stadium Sized” leg of the What Makes You Country tour.

Bryan will bring the extravaganza to 13 stadiums across America this year, with special guest Sam Hunt. Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce and DJ Rock will also perform.

The stadium tour launches May 31 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, and runs through October 26 in Detroit. Bryan and company will hit some iconic spots along the way, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Sales dates for tickets will be announced locally in the coming weeks.

See the full itinerary below:

5/31 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

6/2 – New York City, NY @ Met Life Stadium

6/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

6/23 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

6/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

7/5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

7/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

7/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

8/4 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High

8/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

9/1 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field