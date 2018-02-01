Ahhhh, Monopoly. The family-friendly board game that I’m convinced was created to make families argue. lololol

According to thisisinsider.com, Hasbro just announced a “CHEATERS EDITION” will be released this fall!! And I don’t know about your family, but my family doesn’t even NEED this edition, since they have been EXPERTLY cheating at the game since 1993.

Monopoly is releasing a special edition of its game that's made specifically for cheaters this fall #CheatersEdition https://t.co/Egww2IjSBa pic.twitter.com/HTczRlbd2O — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) January 30, 2018

ANYWAY, this version of the game PROVOKES you to cheat with 15 different “cheat cards”. Each one asks you to carry out tasks like shortchanging money you owe to another player, or escaping from jail! If you get away with it, you get rewarded, but if not, HANDCUFFS COME WITH THE GAME.

Yeah, my family wouldn’t make it out of this one alive.

More details on the game and where you can get it, here!