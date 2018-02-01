(Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Dan Smyers from Dan + Shay married Abby Law in May 2017, and this will be their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple! Thankfully, Broadway reminded Dan about the upcoming romantic holiday, because he forgot!

“Honestly thanks for reminding,” Dan told Broadway & Jade. “I hadn’t thought about it until now. I honestly always wait until the very last minute.”

Dan said how waiting last minute always ends up coming back to bite him, because most restaurants are booked. So what’s his backup plan? “I’m gonna figure something out, you know, pizza always works.” Nothing wrong with a heart-shaped pizza!

You can see Dan + Shay when they come to Keybank Pavilion on Friday, July 27th with Rascal Flatts and Carly Pearce as part of the 2018 Country Megaticket driven by Diehl Automotive.

Their latest single, “Tequila,” is available now to download and stream on all streaming services. They also announced they’ll be releasing an album some time later this year, but no official date has been set yet.