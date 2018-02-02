Al, Amy, and Matt, owners of Allegheny City Brewing, stopped by The Backyard to share with yinz guys the story of how their brewery came to be. They also brought with them a sample of their hugely popular NEIPA “Beer Named Woo.”

Since we had brewers in the studio, we had to ask them about extending the shelf-life of NEIPAs with this wild theory…

Storing the cans upside down?? Seems odd, doesn’t it? But does it work?

“I can’t say that that would make a difference,” Al said. “A sealed can wouldn’t seem to make sense to store upside down.”

Here’s why:

Allegheny City Brewing is located at 507 Foreland Street on the North Side of Pittsburgh. They are closed Monday and Tuesday, but open Wednesday through Sunday.

Click Here to visit their website.