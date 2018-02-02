Photo: Courtesy Capitol Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

For anyone who’s ever said “I like beer,” this Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercial’s for you.

The beer company’s new Super Bowl spot features Jon Pardi’s version of Tom T. Hall’s 1975 hit, “I Like Beer,” which peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. country singles chart back in the day.

“This past year has been filled with so many milestones and bucket list items, and when Michelob Ultra reached out with an opportunity to be part of this Super Bowl commercial, I was all in,” Pardi raved in a press statement. “It was such a fun experience to record this version of the song and it’s awesome to be a part of it.”



While Pardi doesn’t appear in the ad, there are cameos from actor Chris Pratt, golfer Brooks Koepka, surfer Kelly Slater and 2017 NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan.

Watch the new “I Like Beer” ad ahead of the big game below: