Here’s your chance to escape the cold winter weather of Pittsburgh and win a Spring Training Flyaway to Arizona for some baseball and a Country Doubleheader, sponsored locally by Allegheny Arms!

Listne to Y108 each weekday (Feb. 5-9) at :08 after each hour, from 6:08am to 7:08pm, to qualify.

Then, Maria D’Antonio will announce the grand prize winner on Saturday morning (Feb. 10) at 9am.

Trip includes:

Roundtrip airfare for two (2) to Phoenix on March 2-4, 2018

Two (2) nights hotel at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale on March 2-4, 2018

Two (2) tickets to see Dustin Lynch on March 2, 2018

Two (2) tickets to see Old Dominion on March 3, 2018

A Spring Training experience for two (2)

And more…

Pick up new music from Dustin Lynch, Current Mood, wherever music is sold.

Pick up new music from Old Dominion, Happy Endings, wherever music is sold.

Must be 21 or older to win. Guest must be 21 or older.