The Giant Eagle Kid-A-Palooza, sponsored by Green Giant Veggie Tots, is happening at David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday, February 10th from 10AM-4PM! Tickets are on sale now for this Festival of Fun for the entire family! Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Click here for complete Kid-A-Palooza details.

Listen to Y108 all weekend to win tickets at these times:

Saturday, February 3rd

9:45-10a

10:30-10:45a

1-1:15p

3:30-3:45p

6:30-6:45p

Sunday, February 4th

11:30-11:45a

12:45-1p

1:30-1:45p

3:30-3:45p

7:15-7:30p