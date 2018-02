(photo credit: Admedia, Inc)

In January, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that they were embarking on a farewell tour which will bring them to KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday, August 25th.

Today (2/5), it was announced that Hank Williams Jr. will be coming to Pittsburgh as a special guest on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.