(Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s hard to miss how happy Kane Brown is with his fiancΓ©, pop singer Katelyn Jae. You can always catch them showing off their dance moves together and posing for adorable pictures on his Instagram page, @kanebrown_music.

The musical couple got engaged in April 2017, and we’re so excited for them! But do they have a date set? When’s the wedding, Kane?

“It’s actually this Fall, this coming October,” Kane told Broadway & Jade. “We’re going to do it down in Nashville. Then we got Dee Jay Silver coming to be our D.J.”

Jade is still waiting for her invite, by the way… *WINK WINK.*

And here’s the hat trick Broadway has been attempting to learn:

πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ @katejae19 A post shared by New Album Below πŸ‘‡πŸ½πŸ‘‡πŸ½πŸ‘‡πŸ½ (@kanebrown_music) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:18pm PST

Kane Brown is going to be at the Petersen Events Center with Chris Young and LANCO on February 8th.