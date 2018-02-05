(Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s hard to miss how happy Kane Brown is with his fiancé, pop singer Katelyn Jae. You can always catch them showing off their dance moves together and posing for adorable pictures on his Instagram page, @kanebrown_music.

The musical couple got engaged in April 2017, and we’re so excited for them! But do they have a date set? When’s the wedding, Kane?

“It’s actually this Fall, this coming October,” Kane told Broadway & Jade. “We’re going to do it down in Nashville. Then we got Dee Jay Silver coming to be our D.J.”

Kane Brown is going to be at the Petersen Events Center with Chris Young and LANCO on February 8th.