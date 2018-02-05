Photos by PA Images/Sipa USA & MJT/AdMedia

I have to admit, as I was watching the Big Game last night, I felt like the commercials were like they have been the last few years – lackluster.

BUT, it definitely got better towards the end, and if you really paid attention, there were some REAL gems in there!

Here are my picks, in no particular order, for the BEST 2018 Big Game commercials:

‘Another Tide Ad’ with Hopper from ‘Stranger Things’

Honestly, when this commercial started, I wasn’t sure where it was going?! It honestly looked like it could’ve been for ANYTHING. And that was kind of the point? It’ll make sense how this was a Tide commercial as soon as you check it out here:

Amazon Alexa Loses Her Voice with Rebel Wilson, Gordon Ramsay and More

OMG. If Alexa really DID lose her voice, I would take ANY of the replacement voices this commercial offers! Cracking up!

‘Touchdown Celebrations to Come’ with Eli Manning and Odell Beckham JR

This was one of the best series of commercials the night had to offer, with the best ending EVER. ODELL AND ELI DID THE ‘DIRTY DANCING’ LIFT. Come on!

Rocket Mortgage with Keegan Michael Key

Basically, Keegan spends the entire commercial explaining things in layman’s terms, like Rocket Mortgage does for mortgages, and I liked it because I could use one of those people in my life.

Wendy’s ‘Iceberg’

The amount of SAVAGERY in this commercial towards McDonald’s is UNREAL. I don’t understand how something this cold can be such a BURN:

M&Ms with Danny DeVito

They couldn’t have picked a better person to play a HUMAN M&M than Danny DeVito. lololol

What do you think? Did I miss any? Do you agree? Sound off in the comments below!