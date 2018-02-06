Photo by: Ryan Smith

In all the years of awesome Big Game Halftime Show performances, I’ve never seen this happen!

Justin Timberlake just got his own, official, Big Game Halftime DRINK! AND, the best part – it uses Florida Georgia Line’s Old Camp Whiskey!!

It’s called “The J-Tea” and it’s made of black tea, simple syrup, and Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey!

While I’m not a whiskey girl, I have to say, FGL’s Peach Pecan Whiskey is what’s catching my eye here!

If you want to make the drink for yourself, I’m not exactly sure what the measurements are, but I don’t think adding more whiskey will hurt!