Jon Pardi can’t stop thinking about the one that got away.

The country star has shared the music video for “She Ain’t In It,” a mournful ballad bemoaning lost love.

The black and white clip was directed by Jim Wright on location at a ranch outside Thousand Oaks, California.

In the video, Pardi is seen going through a typical day at the ranch, but at every turn he is reminded of a girlfriend who left him to go to the big city.

“She Ain’t In It” is the latest track from Pardi’s most recent full-length, California Sunrise, to receive a video treatment.

Watch the clip below.