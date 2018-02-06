Photo Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

by Anthony Donatelli

Kelsea Ballerini was in Minneapolis over the weekend for the Super Bowl and before the game kicked-off, Ballerini had a major fan girl moment.

In a series of videos called, “Why I Can’t Be Around Famous People,” Ballerini documented her and husband Morgan Evans waiting to meet the cast of “This Is Us.”

“We’re at a tailgate party and the cast of ‘This Is Us’ just walked in,” Ballerini said. “We all know I’m the biggest fan girl there is and so me and Morgan are hanging out by the exit so we can get them.”

Evans had to eventually take the phone out of his wife’s hands because she was so excited that one of the shows main characters, Mandy Moore, was standing just to the left of her.

In the third, and final video update, Ballerini reveals that she met Moore, gave her a hug and wished her “Happy Super Bowl.”

Check out the videos below:

Why I can’t be around famous people part 1. // cc: @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/uv3PQQPTez — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 4, 2018

Why I can’t be around famous people part 2 // cc: @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/kWIjUmYrR8 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 4, 2018