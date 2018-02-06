By Maria D'Antonio
WHAT A WEEK, HUH? Yes, I know it’s only Tuesday. WAH.

If you’re feeling like these work weeks do nothing but drag on, MIDLAND is here to save the day with the best at-work distraction!

They just made their very own version of PAC-MAN! It’s called the Midland Maze Game!

Each of the guys gets their own player-head (mustaches and all), and you have to go around the maze eating cowboy hats before the cacti get you!!

Absolutely fantastic. Click here to play the game and kiss work productivity goodbye!

