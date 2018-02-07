Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your spouse but you’re not quite sure what to do this year? Maybe money is tight and you can’t afford to spend money on a fancy dinner and gift?

Broadway’s Backyard wants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with their first ever Backyard Low Budget Vow Renewal!

What better way to tell your spouse you love them than by renewing your vows LIVE on Y108!

When: Wednesday, February 14th

Arrival Time: 8AM

Where: Our Bowser Nissan Theater located at 651 Holiday Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Newly ordained Cowboy Curt will serenade you and renew your vows to sanctify your marriage.

Breakfast will be provided.

Of course, you won’t go home empty handed.

The Backyard wants to give you a wedding gift along with a vow renewal certificate.

Space is limited so register today! Send your name, your spouse’s name, phone number, and how many year’s you’ve been married to jade@y108.com.