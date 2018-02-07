Photo Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Vince Gill debuted an emotional song at Universal Music Group Nashville’s two-hour showcase on Tuesday (02.06).

According to Billboard.com, Gill revealed that a teacher tried to sexually abuse him back in 7th grade, but before anything could happen he decided to run.

He claims he never opened up about his story before until now. After sharing his #MeToo story he performed this song called “Forever Changed”…