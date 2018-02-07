By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under:Jon Pardi, She Ain't In It

WOW. I never knew a cinematic adventure is what we were going to get when I saw Jon Pardi’s teaser gif for the ‘She Ain’t In It’ music video last month:

#SheAintInIt 🐴

A post shared by jonpardipics (@jonpardipics) on

He just debuted it on Monday – and it is a black-and-white LOVE STORY.

In it, the love of his life leaves their small-town life for the Big Apple and my heart breaks more and more for him throughout the entire video! Swear, you’re gonna wanna hug him at the end of it (fingers crossed you get to one day, huh?)!

Check out the video above and sound off on what you think in the comments below!

