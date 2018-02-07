Photo: Jason Ogulnik / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Everybody loves a cute baby, and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley have one cute baby.

The country music couple welcomed daughter Olivia Rose on Dec. 23 of last year in Nashville, the little bundle of joy weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz. She measured 19¼ inches long.

Yesterday (Feb. 6), Hubbard shared a heartwarming video of his wife cajoling baby Olivia to smile for daddy, and it could very well be the cutest thing you see all day.

Revel in the baby magic below.