This is a fun game!

It feels like I’ve been binge-watching shows for as long as I can remember, so to think back to the first show I binge-watched? I mean, impossible.

BUT, thanks to Netflix, we can now find out that information pretty easily (and with a lot of scrolling)!

They asked the question, and told us EXACTLY how to find the answer on Twitter yesterday:

what was the first thing you ever binge-watched? [account > viewing activity > scroll aaaalllllllll the way down] — Netflix US (@netflix) February 7, 2018

SO, obviously I checked my account! I was surprised, yet pleased, by the answer: I binge-watched season 1 of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ in 2013! lolol and then ‘Breaking Bad’ followed after, so not too shabby!!

What show did you first binge-watch? Check your Netflix account and sound off in the comments below!