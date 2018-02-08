By Broadway's Backyard
Filed Under:Traffic, Viral Video

It looks like Pittsburghers aren’t the only ones who don’t know how to merge!

A state trooper in Kansas recorded a video of him explaining how to merge properly onto the interstate. Everyone in American needs to learn how to do it, so of course… the video went viral.

Share this video with your incompetent merging friends, and maybe the traffic in Pittsburgh will get better!

By: Jade

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live