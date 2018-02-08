It looks like Pittsburghers aren’t the only ones who don’t know how to merge!

A state trooper in Kansas recorded a video of him explaining how to merge properly onto the interstate. Everyone in American needs to learn how to do it, so of course… the video went viral.

Entrance ramp people

Ya got to accelerate. pic.twitter.com/KJaa2GqOFf — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 2, 2018

Share this video with your incompetent merging friends, and maybe the traffic in Pittsburgh will get better!

By: Jade