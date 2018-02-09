Brian and Zach from Grist House stopped by with sample of their hugley popular sour IPA, “Early Warning.” It’s a New England style IPA that’s been soured.

Brian also let us know that Grist House is finally getting it’s very own canning line. Which means more cans for yinz!

“Either today or tomorrow we’re taking delivery of our canning line. And we’re gonna can-up ‘Fire On The Hill’ and our New England style double dry hopped double IPA called ‘Double Edged Sword.’ So those will be available next Friday.”

He tells Broadway & Jade that they’re planning on scheduling can releases 3 out of 4 weeks each month.

Brian also discussed his first homebrewing experience. Take a listen…

Grist House is open:

Wednesday: 5 pm – 10 pm

Thursday: 5 pm – 10 pm

Friday: 5 pm – 10 pm

Saturday: 2 pm – 10 pm

Sunday: 2 pm – 8 pm

Check out their Facebook page HERE.