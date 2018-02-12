Daryle Singletary performs at George Jones Tribute Concert "Playin' Possum: The Final No Show" in 2013. Photo Credit: Ryan Pavlov/AdMedia/Sipa USA (via USA Today)

You probably know this song…even if you can’t name the artist.

His name is Daryle Singletary. And today we learned of Daryle’s passing; he was only 46.

Daryle came to Country highly recommended. No less than Randy Travis – back when he was still churnin’ out hits – pointed out that Daryle was the real deal.

After an initial miss with a song called “I’m Living Up To Her Low Expectations,” the next one went to #2.

“I Let Her Lie” would be his most successful song. “Too Much Fun” made it to #4, and is the song for which Daryle is best remembered.

He had other songs and even another hit or two, and ultimately released seven albums total.

More Here. At the time of this post, cause of death has yet to be released…but TMZ reports it was unexpected.

Thanks to Cousin Ed in Houston, TX for the heads-up via Facebook.