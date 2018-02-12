If you’re thinking about proposing this Valentine’s Day, you may want to rethink how you’re doing it after hearing this!

Panera Bread is offering to cater your wedding for FREE if you get engaged in one of their restaurants! SWEAR!

Love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day, get engaged at a Panera and we might cater your wedding, for free. #PaneraProposalSweeps https://t.co/mpL5VbjSOd pic.twitter.com/VPRzu0QLNd — Panera Bread (@panerabread) February 9, 2018

All you have to do is propose in one of their restaurants, post proof of it on social media using the hashtag #PaneraProposalSweeps, and you could get picked to have your wedding catered by them for FREE!

Engaged over broccoli cheddar soup and married over baked potato soup? Not too shabby!

I may have to have my fiance re-propose to me so we can be eligible for this lolol! More details on the contest HERE!