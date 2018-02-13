(Photo Courtesy: Facebook // Marcella Gruchalak // for use by Y108)

What do you do when your horse is craving a Wendy’s frosty? You take him to the Wendy’s drive-thru, of course.

Marcella (Marci) Gruchalak from Cheswick took drive-thru to a whole other level and made it a RIDE-thru (if that’s a thing).

Marcella’s horse’s name is Buns, and she’s had a bucket list she’s been trying to fulfill with Buns for some time now.

Going through the Wendy’s drive-thru can now be checked off of her list.

Does Buns’ actually eat the frosty? Why didn’t she get fries, too??

“He did actually try it, but then I got a little scared that it was chocolate,” Marci told Broadway & Jade. “I didn’t give him the rest, so he got carrots.”

Marci’s video has received international press and has gone viral.

Marcella works at UPMC St. Margaret in Fox Chapel and visited the Wendy’s down the street on Freeport Road.