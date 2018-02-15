HELLO EARLY WEEKEND PRESENT!

Disney/Pixar just gave us ANOTHER trailer for ‘Incredibles 2’ and it’s even MORE amazing!

The Incredibles are back on June 15 💥 Watch a brand-new sneak peek of #Incredibles2 now. pic.twitter.com/bboEe8S9EJ — Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 (@TheIncredibles) February 15, 2018

Looks like a little role reversal is happening from the first movie – instead of Mr. Incredible being the one doing all the superhero crime fighting, it’s ELASTIGIRL!!

And that means Bob (Mr. Incredible) has to stay home with the kids, including whatever superhero MONSTER Jack-Jack is turning into, for the first time – alone!

I’m just saying, I think this movie is about to capture parenthood and family life in a very real, very hilarious way…so get ready for the entire family to enjoy! The movie comes out June 15th!