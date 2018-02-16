By Broadway's Backyard
Filed Under:beer, Craft Beer, ShuBrew

ShuBrew owner/CEO/head brewer Zach’s obsession with video games shows with ShuBrew’s two latest can releases.

“These ones are ‘Heart Container’ and ‘Stamina Vessel’ which are the two upgrades you can get in the Legend of Zelda series,” Zach shared with Broadway’s Backyard. “So they’re both completely different from each other, one is a double New England IPA and one is a classic New England IPA.”

Believe it or not, opening the brewery was actually his wife’s idea. (BEST WIFE EVER!)

Hear that story, plus more about the latest releases in the clip below.

 

Their ShewBrewery is located in Harmony, PA, and their restaurant is located in Zelienople.

Click HERE for hours and addresses.

