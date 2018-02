(Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Dierks Bentley posted a video of his break-up with his mustache. He said, “It’s the end of the road…for now.” And yes…that’s Boyz 2 Men’s “End of the Road” playing in the background. LoL

it’s the end of the road… for now pic.twitter.com/qi3xlPtWA5 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 14, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js