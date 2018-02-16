Photo: Reinhold Matay / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The heartbreaking tragedy of Troy Gentry’s death in a helicopter crash last year has resulted in a new lawsuit suit.

Angela K. Gentry, the widow of the late Montgomery Gentry star, has filed suit against Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation and Keystone Helicopter Corporation for multiple defects in the doomed helicopter.

The suit claims that the company “made it a point to hide and deny” those defects in the copter, reports Courthouse News Service.

“The dangers from the lack of crashworthiness and defects in the engine, transmission and sprag clutch, throttle cables, engine attachments and absence of crashworthy features were unknown to the average user and consumer of this helicopter but well known to these defendants who made it a point to hide and deny any problems that could and did cause serious personal injury and death,” states the complaint, filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas by the Wolk Law Firm.

“Because of defects in the engine, throttle cable attachment and collective control, the helicopter did not enter autorotation as expected, it did not disengage smartly from the transmission, so the engine the rotors slowed to a speed lower than would permit a safe autorotation, thus allowing the helicopter to drop like a stone to the ground below, killing all aboard,” the suit added.

When reached for a response, Sikorsky spokeswoman Callie Ferrari declined to comment on the suit, pending an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

“We are fully cooperating with the NTSB and cannot comment further due to the investigation,” she said in a press statement.

Gentry died on Sept. 8, 2017, after the helicopter he was taking a sightseeing tour in crashed to the ground near the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford, New Jersey. Gentry was 50.