Listen to Y108 all weekend for your chance to win tickets to one of these concerts at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille: Walker Mcguire/Drew Baldridge or Luke Pell/Logan Mize

Listen to win at these times:

Saturday, February 17th

9:45-10A

10:30-10:45A

1-1:15P

3:30-3:45P

6:30-6:45P

Sunday, February 18th

11:30-11:45A

12:45-1P

1:30-1:45P

3:30-3:45P

7:15-7:30P

Monday, February 19th

6:30-6:45A

7:15-7:30A

12:30-12:45P

2:45-3P

3:30-3:45P

Concert Info:

Walker McGuire/Drew Baldridge

Thursday, March 29

Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Luke Pell/Logan Mize

Friday, May 11

Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.