Listen to Y108 all weekend for your chance to win tickets to one of these concerts at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille: Walker Mcguire/Drew Baldridge or Luke Pell/Logan Mize

Listen to win at these times:

Saturday, February 17th
9:45-10A
10:30-10:45A
1-1:15P
3:30-3:45P
6:30-6:45P

Sunday, February 18th
11:30-11:45A
12:45-1P
1:30-1:45P
3:30-3:45P
7:15-7:30P

Monday, February 19th
6:30-6:45A
7:15-7:30A
12:30-12:45P
2:45-3P
3:30-3:45P

Concert Info:

Walker McGuire/Drew Baldridge
Thursday, March 29
Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Luke Pell/Logan Mize
Friday, May 11
Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

