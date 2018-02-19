Listen to Y108 all week for your chance to win tickets to one of these shows at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille: Walker McGuire/Drew Baldridge, Luke Pell/Logan Mize, LOCASH & Joe Nichols

Listen to win at these times:

Tuesday, February 20th to Friday, February 23rd

6:30-6:45A

7:15-7:30A

12:30-12:45P

2:45-3P

3:30-3:45P

Concert Info

Joe Nichols “Never Gets Old Tour”

Thursday, March 8

Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

LOCASH

Thursday, April 5

Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Walker McGuire/Drew Baldridge

Thursday, March 29

Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Luke Pell/Logan Mize

Friday, May 11

Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.