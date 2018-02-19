Filed Under:Drew Baldridge, Joe Nichols, LoCash, Logan Mize, Luke Pell, Walker McGuire

Listen to Y108 all week for your chance to win tickets to one of these shows at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille: Walker McGuire/Drew Baldridge, Luke Pell/Logan Mize, LOCASH & Joe Nichols

Listen to win at these times:

Tuesday, February 20th to Friday, February 23rd
6:30-6:45A
7:15-7:30A
12:30-12:45P
2:45-3P
3:30-3:45P

Concert Info

Joe Nichols “Never Gets Old Tour”
Thursday, March 8
Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

LOCASH
Thursday, April 5
Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Walker McGuire/Drew Baldridge
Thursday, March 29
Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Luke Pell/Logan Mize
Friday, May 11
Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

