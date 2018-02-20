Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are raising a little genius.

The country couple shared an adorable video on Instagram of their daughter, Willa Gray.

In the clip, the parents are seen working on handwriting with their cute girl, who is very confident in her abilities.

“Are you a genius,” Rhett asks Willa Gray as she diligently writes on a piece of paper. Her answer: “Yes.”

The little girl follows daddy’s instructions and repeats it: “I’m a genius.”

“Willa Gray is 2 and just wrote a “W” on her own,” Rhett captioned the video. “Is that normal?”

