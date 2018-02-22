There are still some good people in this world, and great parents, too.

A father in Westmoreland County is showing his little girls how to love people, and how to show well-deserved women appreciation.

Kyle Foster shared a post in the public Facebook group, Across Westmoreland, and it read:

“While at dinner… My fiance got a rose from 2 little girls and their dad… Every single women got a rose…their dad proceeded to tell us they buy 19 dozen of roses each Mothers day and Valentine’s day and stop at random places and hand them out!!! God bless them!”

While scrolling through the comments on the post, it sounds like these girls went EVERYWHERE to hand out roses.

Jamie Shirley left a comment, “I was in the drive thru at McDonalds to grab some drinks this evening and I saw those two little girls handing out roses to everyone there. They saw me through the drive thru window and asked the employee to give me one as well! It was the sweetest thing ever!!”

This father has the right idea! Spread love, spread kindness. I think we all can learn a lesson from these girls!