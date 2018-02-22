Photo: Courtesy RCA Nashville

By Robyn Collins

As much as country star Jake Owen loves music, family comes first.

“My life isn’t just pictures of me strumming a guitar or crowds with lighters in the air,” he wrote. “[My daughter Pearl is] my life and everything else comes second.”

Related: Jake Owen Shows Off Rap Battle Skills

Owen made the declaration in the caption of a Instagram pic of Pearl and their dog, Axel.

“I’ve been putting up a lot of photos of my little girl. That’s because she’s what makes me proud,” he wrote. “This is a platform where we can share ‘content’ with the world, family, friends, and yeah… my fans… That’s why I’m posting this photo. And oh yeah, I love my dog too.”

The “Good Company” singer will be playing select shows across the United States March 1 through August 18.

Check out the latest heartwarming picture of Pearl below: