Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It won’t be just the drivers revving up engines at this year’s Indy 500.

Related: Sam Hunt Details Inaugural ‘The Nashional’ Music Festival



Sam Hunt is set to headline this year’s Firestone Legends Day concert on Saturday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the day before the 102nd running of Indianapolis 500.

Canaan Smith and Filmore will open the show, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, with GA passes starting at at $35. Special Firestone Concert Pit access also available for $75 and a limited number of VIP Deck tickets available for $250. Children 3 and under are admitted free.

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m. May 27.