Wallet, money clip, purse… whatever you keep your cash in, just make sure it’s not leather because the Cash Cow is back!

Listen to Y108 weekdays, April 3 to May 5th, at :08 after the hour to hear the Cash Cow code word.

When you hear it, text it to 72881 or enter it here for your chance to win!

Listen for the cues to enter at these times:

6:08am, 7:08am, 8:08am, 9:08am, 10:08am, 11:08am, 12:08pm, 1:08pm, 2:08pm, 3:08pm, 4:08pm, 5:08pm

DON’T TEXT AND DRIVE. National Contest is open to residents of the 50 U.S. States or DC who are 18 years of age or older. One winner will be randomly selected from all entries received nationally after each contest play (6:00AM – 6:00PM hours in the ET, CT, MT and PT zones) weekdays from 2/26/18-3/30/18. Deadline to enter each contest play will be 59:59 minutes after the hour. See official national contest rules for complete details. Message & data rates apply. Message frequency may vary. Terms and conditions here: http://bit.ly/1jrbROe. Reply STOP to cancel.